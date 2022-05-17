Plea agreement reached in drug case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a drug-related case in which a Minneapolis woman was initially charged with six felonies and those were reduced down to one.

Valeria Body, 26, of Minneapolis, Minn., appeared in York County District Court for recent proceedings, during which he pleaded no contest to the one remaining charge.

This case began when a York Police officer was on regular duty, on South Lincoln Avenue near David Drive. He stopped a minivan because the driver had no head lights or tail lights although it was dark out.

During the traffic stop, the officer said he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to court documents.

Body was a passenger in the vehicle and her wife, Vanisha, who was the driver, told the officer she had just smoked marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found 48 individual 3.5-gram bags of marijuana, two bags which were 14 grams each, two plastic containers containing approximately 14 grams of marijuana each, four THC concentrate syringes, two small THC pucks, two single-gram bags of THC shatter, four full 14.8-ounce containers of THC infused bath salts, four pills in a tied-up piece of plastic; and a bag with residue that tested positive for amphetamines.

The charges dismissed against Body were two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of having no drug tax stamp.

She is now convicted of one count of having no drug tax stamp, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine, and the possibility of having to pay restitution.

Sentencing has been set for July 11.