Plea agreement reached in cocaine case

YORK – Gina Stigman, 53, of Loves Park, Ill., has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the possession of a large amount of cocaine.

She was initially charged with possession of cocaine, 28-139 grams, a Class 1C felony that a carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction, and possession of money while violating 28-416, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision – upon conviction.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular afternoon duty when he saw a 2018 Chevy Suburban at a rest area near York. When speaking with a male passenger inside the vehicle, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Loki, the county’s drug dog, alerted to the presence of narcotics.

At that point, Stigman came out of the restroom facility and when asked about the presence of marijuana, she denied it.