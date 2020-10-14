Plea agreement reached in cocaine case

YORK – Gina Stigman, 53, of Loves Park, Ill., has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the possession of a large amount of cocaine.
She was initially charged with possession of cocaine, 28-139 grams, a Class 1C felony that a carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction, and possession of money while violating 28-416, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision – upon conviction.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular afternoon duty when he saw a 2018 Chevy Suburban at a rest area near York. When speaking with a male passenger inside the vehicle, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Loki, the county’s drug dog, alerted to the presence of narcotics.
At that point, Stigman came out of the restroom facility and when asked about the presence of marijuana, she denied it.
A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found marijuana joints in the glove box. And in a backpack in the vehicle, they found $22,000 cash, a bag containing 80 grams of cocaine and multiple empty duffel bags with the odor of marijuana.
This past week, in York County District Court, the charge of possession of 28-139 grams of cocaine, a Class 1C felony, was amended to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Stigman pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
The charge of possession of money while violating a law was dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, the defendant has agreed to pay restitution to the state in the amount of $19,000.
And the state will not object to probation.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 22.
