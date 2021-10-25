Plea agreement reached in cocaine case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached with a man who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a pursuit through York County, who also was in the possession of cocaine.
Tyrone Wheeler, 33, of Fitchburg, Wis., pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and in return, another count of possession and an allegation of him being a habitual criminal have been dismissed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle traveling at 96 miles an hour.
The deputy entered the interstate and activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle began to accelerate at a higher rate of speed. The vehicle continued westbound on Interstate 80 until exiting at the Henderson interchange.
The deputy said his siren was also activated.
The affidavit filed with the court says the driver activated his left turn signal but instead turned right (or northbound) onto Road B without coming to a complete stop at the stop sign at the off-ramp. After turning north, the vehicle came to a sudden stop on the shoulder of the highway. After briefly stopping, the vehicle went one mile north where it stopped again and a heavy set man with dreadlocks exited the vehicle from the front passenger door. The deputy says in the affidavit that he stopped and drew his service weapon and pointed it at the man who exited, giving him loud verbal commands to show his hands. The deputy says the man did not comply. At that point, the vehicle continued north on Road B at speeds reaching in excess of 115 miles per hour. The deputy left the man who had exited and continued pursuing the vehicle. There was a train blocking the road, so the vehicle turned into a private property.
The vehicle stopped and the deputy drew his service weapon, with loud verbal commands for the driver to show his hands. The driver was identified as Demari Alston.
A canine unit alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Meanwhile, another deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department went to the location of the man who had earlier exited the vehicle and he was identified as Wheeler. A records check of Wheeler indicated he had an arrest warrant out of Wisconsin.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of baggies with marijuana residue, a digital scale and cocaine.
It was found that Wheeler is a convicted felon with prior convictions for resisting arrest, operating a vehicle to flee/elude an officer, manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, habitual criminality and illegal possession of a firearm. He had also been charged with parole violations, strangulation and escape.
Sentencing for Wheeler will take place Dec. 6.