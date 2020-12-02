Plea agreement reached in child sex assault case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case initially involving alleged first degree sexual assault of a child.

A status hearing was held this week in York County District Court for Michael Harrelson, 38, of York .

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant filed by the investigating officer with the York Police Department, the victim is a child born in 2013 – so six or seven years old.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, the affidavit says.

No other details about the case can be published due to its graphic nature and in order to protect the identity of the alleged child victim.

Harrelson was initially charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, which is a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison upon conviction.

As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended to third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony. This conviction carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

This week, Harrelson entered a no contest plea to the amended charge.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.