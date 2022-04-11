Plea agreement reached in case involving York woman’s homicidal threats

YORK – A 30-year-old York woman has taken a plea agreement in a case where she was accused of threatening to commit homicide.

This past week, in York County District Court, Analicia S. Smith pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Originally, she was charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, but that was amended as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents indicate officers with the York Police Department were called to the 500 Block of East Seventh Street, on the report that Smith was making threats of killing others at that location.

Witnesses confirmed the story, officers say in the affidavit.

Also included in the affidavit was when police said they asked Smith about threatening to kill a man at that location, “Analicia admitted to making the threat, but said it was not a big deal because everyone says such things.”

In 2014, Smith was sentenced to nine months in jail for stabbing a man in York. In that situation, Smith had taken a steak knife and tried to stab the man in the neck, but he was able to block the attack and was stabbed in the web of his right hand instead. In that case, Judge James Stecker noted her criminal history (at that point) had included five prior sentences of incarceration and two prior assaults.

Sentencing in this case has been scheduled for June 13.