Plea agreement reached in case involving theft of tractor, damage to yard and park

YORK – Keshawn Camacho, 23, who is listed in court documents as being homeless in York and is formerly from Henderson, was changed his plea in a case involving his stealing a large tractor from Overland Concrete and then driving it into Harrison Park and a private yard on Academy Avenue, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
He was also accused of pretending to be someone else and not cooperating with officers at the time of his arrest.
The case began when York Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 Block of North Academy Avenue, on the report that a tractor had run into the back yard of a residence.
According to the affidavit filed by a responding officer, when the police arrived, they found Camacho, who they recognized from prior contacts.
They say Camacho was sitting in the driver’s seat of a yellow 950 CAT tractor, in the yard, with the homeowner talking to him.
“I asked Camacho to step out of the vehicle and he did so, but not before dropping an unknown item inside the tractor cab. This item was later determined to be his wallet containing his Nebraska driver’s license,” the officer wrote in his report to the court. “I asked Camacho his name and he told me it was Jay. I told Camacho that I knew his name was Keshawn and he denied it, reiterating that his name was Jay. I escorted Camacho back to my patrol car and instructed him to sit in the back seat while I conducted my investigation. Camacho refused and tightened his body and refused to be placed in the car. Upon the arrival of (a police sergeant), Camacho told (the other officer) his name was Jay Williams. Camacho continued to refuse to sit in my patrol car and pulled his arms away from officers as we tried to secure him. Camacho was eventually placed in the back seat of my patrol unit.”
The officer says in the court document that “upon surveying the scene, it was apparent that the tractor had been driven off of Academy Avenue, through the side yard and into the backyard of the property where it was stopped by the property owner. The tractor left deep tire tracks in the yard, damaging the grass and sod that it drove over.”
It was determined that the tractor had been stolen from Overland Concrete and was valued at more than $5,000. It was also determined that several items located in the bucket of the tractor were taken out of a storage unit on the property. This storage unit was an affixed structure and the doors and had been closed and sealed, the affidavit says.
It was also noted that when he was arrested, Camacho was wearing items taken from out of the tractor, including a yellow construction coat.
It was noted further that when the tractor had been driven off the Overland Concrete property, it damaged grass and sod which is owned by the city. For the damage to the park and the private yard, he was charged with two counts of criminal mischief having values of $1,500-$4,900.
Camacho was initially charged with the following: burglary, a Class 2A felony; theft by unlawful taking, with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony; criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony; obstructing a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; two counts of criminal mischief with values of $1,500-$4,900, Class 1 misdemeanors; and three counts of theft by unlawful taking with values of less than $500, Class 2 misdemeanors.