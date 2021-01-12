Plea agreement reached in case involving abandonment of juveniles and drug use

Irene Lira, the front seat passenger, was also taken into custody and a search of her purse resulted in the alleged discovery of two small blue bags with a white crystal-like residue inside. The deputy said the substance field tested positive as methamphetamine. He added, in the court affidavit, that he also found in her purse a homemade pipe that is used for the ingestion of methamphetamine.

The remaining two passengers – Recio and Kristin Learned – were also taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail.

Two days later, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York on the report that five children – ages 17, 16, 12, seven and three months – had been left abandoned and their parents had been arrested.

The police officer says in his separate affidavit that “upon arrival at the room, I had contact with the children and they told me they had been traveling from California to Minnesota to attend a wedding and their parents had been arrested and that they had been traveling with four adults – Lira, Fortner, Recio and Learned.”

The police officer determined that Lira is the mother of two of the children and grandmother of two of the children; Recio is the father of two of the children; and Learned is the mother of one of the children.