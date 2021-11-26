Plea agreement reached in case involving 40 grams of cocaine

YORK – A traffic stop in York County led to the discovery of cocaine by sheriff’s deputies and an Illinois man initially pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges (one being a Class 1C felony carrying a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison) and one misdemeanor in York County District Court.

Jacob R. McNulty, 23, was formally charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; one count of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and possession of 28-139 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 C felony.

Now, due to a plea agreement, McNulty has pleaded guilty to possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 870 when he saw McNulty drive onto the shoulder while exiting into York.

A traffic stop was initiated.

