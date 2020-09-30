Plea agreement reached in burglary/robbery cases

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving burglary and robbery.
This week, Skylar J. Wiese, 25, of York pleaded no contest to an amended charge, in York County District Court.
His jury trial, which was supposed to be held in November, was thereby cancelled and his sentencing has been set for that month instead.
This case began when York Police officers were dispatched to 914 North Beaver Avenue on the report of a possible home break-in, according to court documents.
The affidavit for arrest warrant says that when police officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said he had been inside the house and his Xbox One S gaming console had been stolen. He said no persons were inside.
Officers said, in court documents, that they found a broken window and found what was suspected to be skin on the glass. The man at the residence said he also located a rock inside the house which he suspected had been used to break the window. The officers collected the rock from a laundry hamper, as well as the skin from the glass.
When investigating, the officers said the resident told them he was missing $200 in $20 increments as well.
Support Local Journalism
When reviewing surveillance video from the area, the investigating officer said he saw two individuals walking through a nearby parking lot and then stop on the sidewalk in front of the house. Then one of the subjects went toward the west side of the house, out of view of the camera. He said another camera captured their image and the officer suspected that one of the two people was Skylar Wiese.
The officer said in his affidavit that he also could identify the other person and spoke with that person. That person said he and Wiese had gone to the house to purchase marijuana. The officer said the other person later told him that he “knew nothing about a burglary,” even though the police officer hadn’t told him he was investigating a burglary.
Later, officers served a search warrant at Wiese’s residence, according to court documents. The investigating officer says in his affidavit that they found “multiple Band-Aids and blood on the floor. There were drips of blood leading from the living room to the bedroom. There was a pool of dried blood at the futon couch next to the bed. Also next to the bed under the coffee table, we located a blood-soaked bandage wrap. We also located a yellow towel under the bed with blood residue as well.”
Later, a woman contacted the police, alleging Wiese had sent her messages about what he had taken from the residence and he admitted that he broke into that residence. She also told police that she saw an injury on Wiese’s right hand – and noted that it was severe enough to warrant having stitches. She also noted that another person had taken Wiese to Lincoln to “catch a bus.”
The police then spoke with that other person, who told them that he had given Wiese a ride to catch a bus and when he did, he saw skin was missing from Wiese’s knuckles on his right hand. He said Wiese had told him that he had been injured when he punched glass. He also said Wiese showed him his “new” Xbox One.
The original charge was a Class 2 felony, but it was amended to attempted burglary, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision. He will be sentenced on Nov. 23.
In a second case, Wiese was accused of robbery, which is a Class 2 felony, and carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction. There is no affidavit filed with the court in this matter and there is no public information regarding the details of this situation, except that it was separate from the burglary case and appears to have happened about one week before the burglary situation.
The robbery case was dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!