Plea agreement reached for man who tried to run from York police

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving a man who tried to run away from police officers in York and then later created a pursuit situation in city limits.

Michael Beard, 39, of Lincoln, changed his plea during recent proceedings in York County District Court.

The case began when York police officers stopped a vehicle because of prior knowledge that Beard was a passenger, as he had an active warrant for absconding parole and escape. When confronted, according to court documents, Beard gave them a false name and took off running on foot, resisting arrest. He was unable to be apprehended at that time. The driver confirmed that the man who ran was Beard.

It was known that Beard had a vehicle in a business parking lot. A sheriff’s deputy sat nearby to watch the vehicle, which had no license plates. Law enforcement officers had been told the vehicle had been disabled earlier.

Officers saw Beard sneak up to the vehicle and get it started – after which he drove off at a high rate of speed on Lincoln Avenue. A deputy joined the pursuit as Beard went past the courthouse at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued until it left the local officers’ jurisdiction.

He was later arrested in Lincoln.