Plea agreement reached for man caught with 100 pounds of marijuana and firearm

YORK – Nicholas P. Vance, 38, of Springhill, Fla., has reached a plea agreement with the York County Attorney’s office after being caught with 100 pounds of high grade marijuana and a concealed firearm.
His change of plea took place this week in York County District Court.
The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop of a 2011 Volvo SUV for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80 near mile marker 352.
Vance was the driver.
The deputy says in his affidavit to the court that upon making contact with Vance, he could smell marijuana in the vehicle.
The deputy deployed his service dog, Loki, which indicated to the presence of an illegal controlled substance.
The deputy said Vance “admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. He said he was coming from Sacramento, Calif., where he bought a joint and had smoked it in the vehicle.”
The deputy said the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle was not burned marijuana, but rather raw marijuana.
“Based on my training and experience,” the deputy said in his affidavit, “I noted that the carpet near the driver’s floorboard had been pulled up and paneling had been removed before this date. I pulled up the carpet and noticed aftermarket steel panels. I observed these aftermarket panels under the carpet on the driver’s side floorboard, passenger side floorboard, as well as the back seat floorboard. Using a gas tank scope, I was able to scope underneath the seat and observed multiple bags of what I believed to be marijuana. Located on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, hidden underneath a shirt, I located a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun – Vance did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.”
Members of the York/Seward County Interdiction Task Force had the vehicle towed to conduct a more thorough search. They removed the front seats which revealed a “trap door.” They removed the screws which led to a large aftermarket compartment which ran the entire length of the vehicle. According to the court affidavit, “underneath the driver’s floorboard were 38 large bags of marijuana. Under the passenger side floorboard, they located 42 bags of marijuana. Under the third-row seat, they found another compartment which ran back to the rear bumper that contained 48 bags of marijuana. The total was nearly 100 pounds of marijuana.”
It was also noted in the affidavit that Vance denied knowledge of the floor compartment.
Initially, Vance was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony. That was amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony, as part of the plea agreement. Vance pleaded no contest.
Also as part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than one pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp have been dismissed.
Sentencing has been set for April 12.
Vance is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.