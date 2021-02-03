Plea agreement reached for man caught with 100 pounds of marijuana and firearm

YORK – Nicholas P. Vance, 38, of Springhill, Fla., has reached a plea agreement with the York County Attorney’s office after being caught with 100 pounds of high grade marijuana and a concealed firearm.

His change of plea took place this week in York County District Court.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop of a 2011 Volvo SUV for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80 near mile marker 352.

Vance was the driver.

The deputy says in his affidavit to the court that upon making contact with Vance, he could smell marijuana in the vehicle.

The deputy deployed his service dog, Loki, which indicated to the presence of an illegal controlled substance.

The deputy said Vance “admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. He said he was coming from Sacramento, Calif., where he bought a joint and had smoked it in the vehicle.”

The deputy said the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle was not burned marijuana, but rather raw marijuana.