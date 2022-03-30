Playwriting winners' work dazzles on local stage

YORK – “As a global community, we’ve been through a period of uncertainty followed by rebuilding and renewing,” said the 2021 Yorkshire Playhouse 2021 playwriting competition winners, Chrystal Houston and Dan Berry-Massey. “These one act plays were drafted during the first part of this experience. We started throwing ideas around in early 2020, using story to make sense of the news and our own experiences in relationships and in the workplace. Stories are important vehicles of exploration and healing. As we crafted the first drafts of these shows, we played around with ideas and emotions and in so doing, found our way to greater peace in a time of fear.

“So we approached the unknown with laptops open and creativity unleashed, and imagined our way forward. The result was a drama and a comedy, two sides of the same coin. We enjoyed the creative process and were pleased with the scripts we had at the end. We were delighted when we were informed that our scripts were selected by the Yorkshire Playhouse as winners of the 2021 playwriting competition.”

And those works became reality on the stage this past week, as the two productions were presented on the Yorkshire stage.

“The opportunity to bring these shows to life with actors and costumes and props has been so much fun,” Houston said. “We are so thankful to the Yorkshire Playhouse for giving us this opportunity and investing in the creative life of our community.”

Their two plays, “Schismogenesis” and “Cafepocalypse,” were explained by the writers:

“Schismogenesis literally means ‘creation of division.’ We came across the term in the work of interpersonal communication researcher Deborah Tannen, who explores the idea of mutual schismogenesis. This is the situation that arises when a difference in communication styles causes a conflict. The classic example is a loud talker and a quiet talker in conversation. The loud person may talk louder to encourage the quieter person to speak up. The quieter person, however, might feel attacked by this behavior and become even quieter. In the one act Schismogenesis, a married couple is navigating a stressful situation and the more they talk, the less they actually communicate. Each is arguing for their own needs and unintentionally pushing each other away in the process. It takes a dramatic turn of events to break the cycle of miscommunication and conflict and allow James and Mindy to hear each other.

“Cafepocalpse takes a lighthearted look at the workplace when the world might just be ending. If there are zombies in your driveway, do you still show up for work? If you’ve been bitten and your demise is imminent, do you tell your loved ones you’ll miss them, or go to your favorite coffee shop for a caffeine-filled writing marathon to finish your terrible novel?

“Each of these shows explores different facets of the human experience under extreme circumstances. We hope that they make audience members laugh and think, feel and imagine, and in the process, heal,” the writers said.

Houston and Berry-Massey were not only the writers – they were also the directors.

Starring in “Cafepocalypse” were Lena Groetzinger, Gracie Long, Kelle Sweazy, Fiona Houston, Lily Houston, Olivia Nielsen, Net Tomasch and Joe Billington.

Starring in “Schismogenesis” were Adam Kreifels, Kelle Sweazy and Lily Houston.