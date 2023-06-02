YORK – As part of the current street reconstruction project Platte Avenue from 3rd to 4th Streets will be closed starting on Wednesday, June 7. This will be an approximate three-week closure. The streets will be completely closed to traffic. Residents will have to utilize alternate parking along side streets outside of the construction areas and walk to their homes. Mailboxes will be removed from the public right of way during construction activities. Cluster-type mailboxes will be made available in the areas of construction, due to the public right of way being utilized for construction activities. Mailboxes will be relocated to original locations after construction is completed. Scheduled work hours and dates of construction are subject to change and working hours may be outside of normal hours of the day, due to weather conditions.