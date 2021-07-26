Planning commission to hold zoning hearing regarding horse racing tracks

YORK – The York Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m., to discuss possibly amending the agricultural district to allow, by special use permit, public events and facilities which would include horse racing tracks.

An application for such a facility has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for such a project in York. The commission has not yet made a decision on that application. If granted, the project would be located in an area that is currently zoned as agricultural.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That particular project, however, is not the subject of the matter that will be before the planning commission on Tuesday. They will only be considering amending the A-L Agricultural District zoning to allow such uses by special permit, should that topic arise in the future.

The official wording of the consideration before the planning commission is as follows: “to consider amending the A-L Agricultural District to allow, by special use permit, public events that may or may not involve the payment of admission fees, to include but not limited to outdoor arenas, tracks, concession buildings, restrooms, offices, spectator stands, livestock stables and parking lots and areas and make a recommendation to the city council.”

This will be a public hearing in the council chambers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.