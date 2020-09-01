Planning commission to consider zoning allowance, special exceptions

YORK – The York Planning Commission will have a busy agenda on Tuesday evening, Sept. 1, as they will be considering a zoning allowance for an animal slaughter/process/meat retail location at the interchange – as well as a special exception allowance for a potential group residential care facility in a single family residential zone.

The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m., and it will be held in the council chambers.

Regarding the animal processing/retail facility, they will first consider an ordinance that would allow “the slaughter and processing of up to 100 animals per week, and the processing and packaging of animal product and retail sales on-site of such animal products as a special use in the C-3 Highway Commercial District.”

Then, they are scheduled to address a special use permit application filed by McLean Beef for the same.

Because such a facility is not currently included in the allowable uses in that commercial zone, the ordinance has to be considered first.

It should be noted that the planning commission does not make the end decision – rather, the planning commission makes a recommendation to the city council and the city council makes the final decision.