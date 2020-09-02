Planning commission recommends special exception lockers at interchange

“Well, then, if he ever wants to expand, he will have to come back to us for another special exception,” responded Hitz.

“I’m not trying to limit what they do, but we need to have foresight about what might come up five to 10 years from now,” Ronne said. “We are looking at the ordinance itself, and even if we drop down from the number of 100 head, we are still well above what they (McLeans) are asking for. I’m just looking at 100 head if someone else came in, I’m not talking about their facility.”

Ben Northrop, also a member of the planning commission, asked where the 100-head figure came from, as part of the language in the ordinance.

“Sure, you might not want to authorize that number,” Campbell responded, saying the language came from what other cities have used. “And also, we are looking at a retail district here.”

“I just want to make sure we are aware that in any C-3 district we would need to be able to handle the trucking, etc.,” Ronne said, “if someone could come in with 400 head a month.”