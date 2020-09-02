Planning commission recommends special exception lockers at interchange

YORK – The York Planning Commission will be sending its recommendation to the York City Council that livestock harvesting operations (meat lockers with retail offerings) should be allowed at the interchange area, by special exception.
The matter came before the commission Tuesday night as McLean Beef is seeking to have such an operation at the interchange area.
Because the city’s current zoning language does not include this type of specific business by special exception in that retail zone, an ordinance will have to be passed to add this usage to the list – and then McLeans will need to get a special exception in order to move forward.
First, the planning commission considered an ordinance to allow “the slaughter and processing of up to 100 animals per week and the processing and packing of animal product and retail sales on-site of such animal products as a special use in the C-3 Highway Commercial District.”
Then, they considered the application filed by McClean Beef to have a special permit.
Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation’s executive director, explained to the commission that this meat locker would have “significant retail frontage.”
Max McLean also addressed the planning commission, saying, “We are excited for this adventure and that people understand our processes and are happy to see us there.”
He also asked that the terminology be changed from “slaughter” to “harvest” to better coincide with language now used by many institutions regarding meat lockers, including Nebraska Extension.
York City Attorney Charles Campbell said the word “slaughter” was used “because that’s how other municipalities have worded it in their zoning processes. That doesn’t mean we have to use that word. If you want to use the word ‘harvest,’ then we will want to include a definition so people understand. It will need to be defined because it’s not necessarily readily understood. We will want to define it in the ordinance in as simple language as possible.”
Jeanette McLean added that using the word “harvest” exemplifies that “there is a starting point, a growing process and then the final part. You start and there is an end result when it is ready. It is a process.”
Craig Heskett, presiding over the planning commission, reminded the members that “we are just recommending that the ball gets rolling, to send this to the council and they will have to pass this. We are just keeping this process flowing.”
Ross Ronne, a member of the planning commission, noted that with the ordinance’s current language of 100 animals per week, “you could be looking at 400 animals a month and that could then lead to a ton of trucks going in and out at that number. I just don’t know if the area is conducive for that particular number.”
McLeans said they expected their numbers to be must less than the 100-animal-per-week language before them.
Ronne asked if the number of allowable animals should then be reduced – considering other companies could come in, in the future, wanting to have bigger operations.
Reed Hitz, also a member of the planning commission, said, “If this operation goes the way I think it will, I think he will also be buying the land around this. There are lots of worse places to have this type of a business.”
Max McLean said his operation there will be set up for 40 head a week. “We would like to grow some, but I don’t think that big (to the 100 head a week figure).”
“I’m not saying so much about your business, but we are opening this up for quite a few animals a week for others in the future,” Ronne said.
“They would only be allowed by special use permit and this ordinance is not being drafted for McLeans,” added Campbell, “but also for all other facilities that are similar in the future.”
Max McLean also added their intention is to provide a butchering service for people who bring them their animals, as well as butchering their own animals for retail sale.
“What is the harm in lowering the number, is my question,” Ronne asked.
“Well, then, if he ever wants to expand, he will have to come back to us for another special exception,” responded Hitz.
“I’m not trying to limit what they do, but we need to have foresight about what might come up five to 10 years from now,” Ronne said. “We are looking at the ordinance itself, and even if we drop down from the number of 100 head, we are still well above what they (McLeans) are asking for. I’m just looking at 100 head if someone else came in, I’m not talking about their facility.”
Ben Northrop, also a member of the planning commission, asked where the 100-head figure came from, as part of the language in the ordinance.
“Sure, you might not want to authorize that number,” Campbell responded, saying the language came from what other cities have used. “And also, we are looking at a retail district here.”
“I just want to make sure we are aware that in any C-3 district we would need to be able to handle the trucking, etc.,” Ronne said, “if someone could come in with 400 head a month.”
There were also questions about the truck flow regarding rendering services. Max McLean said there would be an area where trucks could come in and pick up, or he would haul it out. He also noted there would be a wing area on the west side of the property for trucks to back up to a chute. They are also looking at trees along the south and north sides to isolate the facility from other businesses.
York City Administrator Joe Frei said they needed to make sure “it is compatible with the comprehensive plan as well as the I-80 corridor. The convention center is across the street, there are restaurants nearby, we don’t want to take away from enterprise there. My concern is that there be adequate screening.”
“I understand both sides and we need to follow some sort of law,” Ronne said, making a motion to change the terminology from slaughter to harvest (with a definition to be included) and change the number of allowable animals from 100 a week to 75 a week.
The rest of the planning commission agreed to recommend the ordinance with those changes and they agreed to recommend that McLeans get the special exception they are seeking.
“Thank you for your effort,” Hurley said to the planning commission members. “They are great business owners in York County and they will run a great facility. They will make sure that their harvesting facility is a first class retail site.”
McLeans said they would make sure the unloading and rendering areas would be secured and enclosed, per the commission’s request.
The matter will now be taken up by the city council, which will make the final decision.
