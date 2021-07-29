Planning commission recommends ordinance that would allow horse racing tracks in ag zone by permit

YORK – This week, the York Planning Commission said it will recommend an ordinance that would allow facilities such as horse racing tracks in the A-L Agricultural District, by special permit.

The commission’s recommendation will be sent on to the city council next week for consideration, as the council will have to approve the ordinance for it to take effect.

An application has been made to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, as a non-profit corporation from York wants to build such a facility here. The state commission has made no decision regarding that particular project, as of yet.

The matter before the city planning commission was not in regards to that particular project. The matter before the planning commission was whether such an allowance could be made in that particular zone within city limits, should someone apply for a special permit.

York City Attorney Charles Campbell explained to the planning commission, “This request has been made to amend the A-L Agriculture District, to allow this type of use by special use permit, so it would not be automatic. The applicants would have to come to the planning commission and the city council.”