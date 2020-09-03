Planning commission recommends denial of permit for transitional housing facility

Northrop asked the owners about the residents’ concerns about visitors coming and going if there is no one there to monitor them.

“They are free adults trying to get on their feet,” the owners said.

An attorney for New Life Place said someone will stop by sporadically and look at curfews.

Jerad Sorgenfrei, a resident in this area, told the planning commission there is currently an online petition circulating that “has 150 signatures, right now, against this, which illustrates the opposition. This will set precedent for York.”

He also said “this program is very lucrative. My question is what is York’s role in serving that goal? I think it is important to consider the risks of doing that.”

He also noted that the city’s comprehensive plan addresses the conservation of property values, traffic congestion and safety, overcrowding and compatibility with similar uses, as well as orderly urban growth.

“I know, everyone involved with this say they are focusing on success, but I have concerns about failure because I have four kids,” Sorgenfrei said. “It’s a risky thing to take on, it won’t be perfect and there will be issues. There needs to be real thought about this. People in this area will be affected. I think 10 people is too many, and I think overnight supervision is important. I think you (the planning commission) and the council should take a hard look at this, look out for York and not for out-of-town LLCs.”

