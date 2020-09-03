Planning commission recommends denial of permit for transitional housing facility

YORK – In a split vote of 5-3, it was determined that the York Planning Commission will recommend denial of a special use permit for New Life Place for the operation of a group home/group care facility on East Ninth Street.
After a lengthy meeting, the vote was taken regarding the commission’s recommendation to the York City Council.
Ultimately, the final decision will be up to the city council members. The planning commission only makes the recommendation to the council.
This has been an ongoing discussion for many months, after neighbors realized there were plans for this house that was once utilized by Epworth Village.
There was no zoning language regarding this type of facility in York’s residential areas and questions were asked of the city administration.
After city officials were informed that a company in Lincoln had purchased the house with the intent to house women transitioning from prison and/or on probation, it was determined that zoning changes would have to take place first and it was later determined by the city council that such facilities could exist – but with a special use permit.
The people living in this area, where the proposed transitional group housing would exist, have questioned whether the occupants/clients would be supervised. They’ve asked questions about visitors coming and going. There have been concerns about parking issues in an already congested residential area. And there have been questions about residents’ safety, the level of offenders that would be living there, etc.
The owners of New Life Place say this group care facility would be for up to 10 women and that it is a needed service identified by Nebraska Probation because there is a lack of housing/sober living options for these people.
New Life partners with Nebraska Probation as a service provider and all who would stay there would have to be first referred by probation. New Life would then be reimbursed by probation.
They also explained that a 10 p.m. curfew would be established for week nights, with midnight being the curfew on weekends. Random drug tests would be done. And no visitors would be allowed.
But they also stressed that these probationers are not on lockdown. An attorney for New Life told the planning commission, “they have been evaluated to be safe and are not required to have 24-hour supervision. They served their time and can live everyday life.”
They also stressed that the women living there would spend a great majority of their time at work, school, doing their programming. And someone would be hired for curfew checks.
They say no sex offenders or violent offenders will be living in the facility, if it is allowed.
“My question is if things don’t work as they have said, can it (the special use permit) be pulled?” asked Ross Ronne, a member of the planning commission.
“What is before you is an issue of land use,” responded York City Attorney Charles Campbell.
He said the city only looks at whether or not the land use is in compliance. The city is not involved in whether the women living there, due to behavior and other restrictions, are violating their programming, etc.
Ben Northrop, also a member of the planning commission, noted to the New Life owners, “You said earlier that no one would even know what is happening there, no one would even notice what you are doing there. The monument in the front yard draws great attraction to it.”
He was referring to a large monument featuring two hands – which actually was the first indication that an institution of some sort was going to move into that location.
The owners said the monument could go away, be taken down.
“I think it’s a valid concern,” Northrop said.
The owners did acknowledge that they already have a client living in the house.
That woman addressed the planning commission, saying she recently arrived here from a treatment facility and is currently living there with her young daughter. She said she has a job, daycare and she considers this her home “in a really nice neighborhood, which is more than I could ask for.”
Northrop asked the owners about the residents’ concerns about visitors coming and going if there is no one there to monitor them.
“They are free adults trying to get on their feet,” the owners said.
An attorney for New Life Place said someone will stop by sporadically and look at curfews.
Jerad Sorgenfrei, a resident in this area, told the planning commission there is currently an online petition circulating that “has 150 signatures, right now, against this, which illustrates the opposition. This will set precedent for York.”
He also said “this program is very lucrative. My question is what is York’s role in serving that goal? I think it is important to consider the risks of doing that.”
He also noted that the city’s comprehensive plan addresses the conservation of property values, traffic congestion and safety, overcrowding and compatibility with similar uses, as well as orderly urban growth.
“I know, everyone involved with this say they are focusing on success, but I have concerns about failure because I have four kids,” Sorgenfrei said. “It’s a risky thing to take on, it won’t be perfect and there will be issues. There needs to be real thought about this. People in this area will be affected. I think 10 people is too many, and I think overnight supervision is important. I think you (the planning commission) and the council should take a hard look at this, look out for York and not for out-of-town LLCs.”
