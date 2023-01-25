Planning and zoning committee finally full

YORK – The seats of the York County Planning and Zoning Committee are finally completely full and work is set to begin in consideration of new zoning regulations pertaining to wind, solar and pipeline projects.

There has been a vacancy on the planning and zoning committee for some time, as Gary Eberle is no longer a member. He was also a member of the county’s board of adjustment, so there has been that vacancy as well.

This week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said Chad Hirschfeld has agreed to finish out Eberle’s term on the planning and zoning committee.

“This will just finish out the term through August,” Obermier said. “Then, Mr. Hirschfeld said he would think about serving after that, at that point.”

Obermier noted that the vacancy still exists on the board of adjustment and work will continue toward finding someone to serve.

The county board members unanimously voted in favor of appointing Hirschfeld to the planning and zoning seat.

Obermier said it was his understanding that planning and zoning meeting dates were being looked at, for the very near future, in order to review the county’s zoning regulations and possibly add more pertaining to large energy-related projects proposed in York County.