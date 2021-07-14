Pirate Jim’s medallion found at Beaver Creek

YORK -- Year 34 of the York News-Times Treasure Hunt sent people running the bases at the Beaver Creek ballpark, but Rachel Garner stepped up to the plate in the rain just before 7 a.m., Wednesday, to find the prize under the fence on the third base side.
“It was raining and dark,” Garner said. “I hadn’t grabbed breakfast before I read the paper this morning. I didn’t know if I wanted to be out crawling on this fence in the rain, but a couple pulled into the park at the same time as me. I said I was doing this. We all laughed about it before going our separate ways down the edge of the fence. We were out here for a half an hour before I found it.”
Garner is a speech pathologist who has been living in York for the past six years. This was her first year finding the medallion, but it was her second year trying to untangle the clues.
“I almost found it last year,” Garner said. “I was looking in the right tree, but I didn’t lift the right branch. The group who found it was screaming.”
Garner’s 18-year-old niece and older sister in Pennsylvania were helping her as she described the clues to them. Garner didn’t have any other help from people in York.
“My sister actually told me that I needed to look at the chain link fence more when there was the clue about the chainsaw,” Garner said. “I was convinced chainsaw was just representing a beaver for the Beaver Creek trail. I didn’t think that they were connected.”
Garner said there were a few clues that threw her off. Some of the places she initially searched were the woods behind York High school, the volleyball courts at Harrison Park, the disc golf course and the football field behind the baseball fields.
“I was wondering if the medallion would be taped to one of the sprinklers in the football field because of the clue that mentioned people would get lathered,” Garner said.
There were a few challenges to finding the clue. Garner said she waited a few days before looking so she could narrow down a few options.
“Last week, I was searching in some trees at the fairgrounds, but I had to go to work,” Garner said. “I ended up picking pine needles out of my hair as I drove out of town.”
Garner said she wasn’t expecting the treasure to be where it was until today.
“I started out with a big list of places. I would write down connections of places the clues could be and then I started eliminating,” Garner said. “I kept eliminating until I got here a few days ago. The clue this morning made me search the fence extra, extra, extra hard.”
Garner said she saw people looking by the fence where the treasure was found days before, but they hadn’t found it. She said there was an attraction because there was a clue about “third.”
“I wasn’t terribly concerned about that,” Garner said. “I was thinking maybe Pirate Jim was referring to this being the third time the medallion had been hidden in Beaver Creek. I wasn’t thinking the fence had to be on the third base line, but it ended up being parallel to third base.”
Most of the later clues were attempting to steer the participants to either the park itself or baseball at the park.
With the discovery of this year’s medallion, Garner won $1,000 in Chamber Checks. She said she doesn’t know what she is going to do with the money yet, but that she was excited and relieved to have found the treasure because it took a lot of time to track down.
“Walking past an area where you think it is going to be is not good enough,” Garner said. “You really have to put in a lot of effort to find it.”