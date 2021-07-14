Pirate Jim’s medallion found at Beaver Creek

YORK -- Year 34 of the York News-Times Treasure Hunt sent people running the bases at the Beaver Creek ballpark, but Rachel Garner stepped up to the plate in the rain just before 7 a.m., Wednesday, to find the prize under the fence on the third base side.

“It was raining and dark,” Garner said. “I hadn’t grabbed breakfast before I read the paper this morning. I didn’t know if I wanted to be out crawling on this fence in the rain, but a couple pulled into the park at the same time as me. I said I was doing this. We all laughed about it before going our separate ways down the edge of the fence. We were out here for a half an hour before I found it.”

Garner is a speech pathologist who has been living in York for the past six years. This was her first year finding the medallion, but it was her second year trying to untangle the clues.

“I almost found it last year,” Garner said. “I was looking in the right tree, but I didn’t lift the right branch. The group who found it was screaming.”

Garner’s 18-year-old niece and older sister in Pennsylvania were helping her as she described the clues to them. Garner didn’t have any other help from people in York.