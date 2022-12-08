Pipeline company announces easements have reached 50% mark

YORK COUNTY – Summit Carbon Solutions, a company working toward the construction of a pipeline that will connect ethanol plants in an effort to transport carbon dioxide to North Dakota, has announced it’s reached more than 50% of the easements it needs for the route in Nebraska.

The company says it has “partnered with 345 landowners across Nebraska to sign 465 easement agreements. The company continues to make significant progress in advancing its carbon capture, transportation and storage project and the $4.5 billion investment remains on track to begin construction next year and move into operations in 2024.

“Summit Carbon Solutions and our six ethanol plant partners in Nebraska are incredibly pleased that landowners continue to embrace our project and support our efforts to maintain a strong, competitive ethanol industry,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank. “Securing easement agreements for a majority of the proposed pipeline route in Nebraska represents a significant step in advancing our project and driving growth in our ag economy long-term.”

The pipeline would connect 32 ethanol plants total – including in Nebraska the Husker Ag plant in Plainview, the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk, and the Green Plains plants in Atkinson, York, Central City and Wood River.

The pipeline would cross York County, running from the York plant to the plant in Central City.

The company says that while they have crossed the 50% easement mark statewide in Nebraska, there are several counties that have surpassed that pace, including Dakota County (67%), Merrick County (61%), Nance County (67%) and Stanton County (85%).

The company did not say what the percentage of easements have been achieved in York County, at this time.

The company says further that “in each county where the project is proposed to be located in Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions will invest an average of $38 million during construction and pay an average of $860,000 in new property taxes every year once the system is operational.”