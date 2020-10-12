Pickup damaged by fire in York

This 1997 Dodge truck was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon in the parking lot just south of the Lincoln Avenue underpass. At approximately 3 p.m., the York Fire Department and York Police Department were sent to the scene. Police officers at the scene said the occupants of the truck heard a strange sound and shortly after the pickup caught fire. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were not injured. The vehicle, however, sustained heavy damage. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire – but the damage under the hood and in the interior were substantial. The estimated amount of damage was not readily made available, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss.