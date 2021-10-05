Picking to serve at Claytons' Orchard

LUSHTON -- Family-owned Claytons' Orchard in Lushton is one of the many apple orchards you can find scattered in Nebraska. Operated by Wilbert and Floyda Clayton of York, this mom and pop orchard has over 40 varieties of apples.

Wilbert said, “I didn’t know anything about growing an orchard. I woke up one morning and thought it would be fun to run an orchard. It’s all about having fun and experiencing new hobbies.”

Wilbert said he began with planting semi-dwarf and dwarf apples as a hobby in the late 1980s. Wilbert said he only had one issue. He could not keep the deer away from his apple trees.

Wilbert said, “I called Nebraska Game and Parks, and they told me to put a scarecrow out there to make them think it was a real person. Eventually, the deer figured out what was going on. There was one day I was mowing at the orchard and they were eating apples right in front of me.”

Wilbert said he had to jump off the mower and scare them off many times.

The second time Wilbert called Nebraska Game and Parks, they had sent him a box of 12 gauge shotgun shells in the mail. Although, Wilber said it was not fitting for him to stand out in the orchard sun up to sun down just to wait for the deer.