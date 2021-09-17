Picking pumpkins primes future dreams at St. Joseph's

YORK -- The St. Joseph School had a full day of fall pumpkin picking at Morners’ Farm this past week. The students picked, cleaned and sorted pumpkins of all sizes for their annual pumpkin sale.

For the past four years, Patty and Brad Morner of York have given St. Joseph students the opportunity to pick and sell pumpkins from their farm. They have two sons, Alex and Aaron who both attended St. Joseph.

Patty said, “My husband and I used to grow pumpkins just for fun to put around our farm, and one year we had planted way more pumpkins than we could use. That’s when we decided to offer pumpkins to the school for students to sell.”

Patty said the school had success selling pumpkins the first year. In the second year, the Morners planted a bigger patch for the students to help with the pumpkin picking and selling. Now, they have two pumpkin patches instead of one.

Patty said there is a process the students go through to prepare the pumpkins for the sale. On Wednesday morning, the adults and teachers cut off the stems using pruners. The students then hauled them in wheelbarrows and cleaned them off using a power hose. Finally, the students sorted them by size and put them on trailers, ready to go for the sale.