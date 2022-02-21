Photo Gallery: McCool Junction FFA Week Barnyard

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
February 21, 2022
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department seized 61 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday, Feb. 15, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 at…
YORK -- “The relationship between a police service dog and his handler is that of a team, a committed team. Which is certified as a team. The …
YORK – Matthew Jinright, 47, of York, has been charged with burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and possession o…
YORK – Jason Neville, 52, of McCool Junction, earlier changed his plea in a case that initially included charges of first degree false impriso…
YORK – It was a moment of remembrance and community spirit as more than 100 people gathered on the York County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night, …
YORK – Charges have been filed against a man who is accused of coming to York, strangling and beating a woman, as well as being a habitual criminal.
The Omaha parents of an 8-month-old girl have been charged with intentional child abuse — the father threw the baby against a wall and the mother witnessed it and did nothing for days, officials said.
YORK – The deadline for incumbents to file their candidacies for Primary Election races arrived on Tuesday, Feb. 15 – and some people holding …
YORK – Robert Shockey, 45, whose addresses are listed in court documents as both Hastings and Harvard, has been charged with 12 felonies relat…
YORK – A 59-year-old Iowa woman is charged with the intent to deliver counterfeit drugs in York County.
