Pheasants Forever and fourth graders partner in pollination program

YORK – In an effort to support outdoor education and diverse wildlife habitat for the future of pollinators and upland gamebirds, the Corn County Chapter of Pheasants Forever has partnered with local York elementary students to deliver the organization’s signature “Pollinator Habitat Outreach Program.”

Pheasants Forever and more than 100 local elementary students recently gathered to plant a native prairie while learning about pollinators, plants and prairie ecosystems.

Each year, students plant another section of the habitat plot, covering it over time with just the right plants for butterflies and bees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program’s objectives are to increase awareness about declining grassland wildlife populations (including pheasants, quail and pollinating insects), educate the general public on the importance of pollinator habitat, and establish quality pollinator habitat throughout the country. Local Pheasants Forever chapters and their partners are working with communities to create habitat projects that involve youth, school and community groups.