Pheasants Forever and fourth graders partner in pollination program

YORK – In an effort to support outdoor education and diverse wildlife habitat for the future of pollinators and upland gamebirds, the Corn County Chapter of Pheasants Forever has partnered with local York elementary students to deliver the organization’s signature “Pollinator Habitat Outreach Program.”
Pheasants Forever and more than 100 local elementary students recently gathered to plant a native prairie while learning about pollinators, plants and prairie ecosystems.
Each year, students plant another section of the habitat plot, covering it over time with just the right plants for butterflies and bees.
The program’s objectives are to increase awareness about declining grassland wildlife populations (including pheasants, quail and pollinating insects), educate the general public on the importance of pollinator habitat, and establish quality pollinator habitat throughout the country. Local Pheasants Forever chapters and their partners are working with communities to create habitat projects that involve youth, school and community groups.
“This is yet another way that Pheasants Forever helps influence the conservation leaders of the future beyond banquets and designated youth events. Our annual project here in York is in its sixth year of planting with plans to keep increasing the planting in the future” stated Anna Swerczek, habitat education program manager of Pheasants Forever and volunteer for the joint pollinator project. “This pollinator plot is helping to restore critical habitat for monarch butterflies, honeybees and grassland songbirds, while serving as an outdoor classroom for future elementary students – a win-win situation for everyone involved.”
Approximately one-third of all food consumed by humans is delivered by pollinators; including fruits, vegetables, nuts and coffee. Habitat necessary for rapidly declining populations of honey bees and monarch butterflies is also the very same diverse grassland and prairie flower habitat necessary for pheasants, quail and a host of other wildlife species. Likewise, the insects produced in this habitat are the primary food source for pheasant and quail chicks during their first months of life.
Pheasants Forever’s Pollinator Habitat Outreach Program is made possible by funding and personnel support from Corteva, Bayer, USFWS, Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas Outdoor Fund, Nebraska Environmental Trust, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Pollinator Partnership, Monarch Joint Venture, and the organization’s local volunteer chapters.