Phase 1A of vaccinations in district nearly finished, mask mandate soon to expire

YORK – The trend of new cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the health district and the county is slowing, “plateauing” and yes, improving.
The latest numbers from the Four Corners Health District show that York County had 15 new confirmed cases in the last two days (Jan. 5 and 6), bringing the cumulative total here to 1,422.
There were 52 new cases in the health district – with 18 being in Seward County, 11 in Butler County and eight in Polk County.
So far, there have been 1,675 total confirmed cases in Seward County, 757 in Butler County and 484 in Polk County.
As of January 6, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,338. There were 262 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 145 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
During this week’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “the trend right now is where we are plateauing with case numbers and the number of hospitalizations. We saw a major peak in November and that has been lower now in the last few weeks. We’ve seen our terrible peak and we are plateauing, and that’s good, but the number is still too many. Last fall, we had a very low level of community spread transmission.”
She said protective protocol is still imperative, in order to keep down the level of transmission.
“But we are in a much better place than we were in November,” McDougall said.
Regarding vaccines, McDougall said that about 1,300 doses have been received for the Four Corners Health District and vaccinations have been ongoing. She said she expected by the end of the day, Thursday, that about 1,100 vaccinations would have been given in the district.
The first phase of vaccinations is going to medical care workers and priority groups based on vulnerability. McDougall said it is their hope that the first phase will be completed in the Four Corners Health District by the end of next week.
“Right now, we have seven providers in the district, who have been designated and signed agreements in order to be able to give the vaccinations,” McDougall said.
The providers are the five hospitals in the health district, the Four Corners Health Department and the Polk County Health Department. The providers in York County, besides Four Corners, are the Henderson Hospital and York General Hospital.
“These are the providers who have received and been authorized to give the vaccine,” McDougall said.
In the future, it is expected that medical clinics will also be authorized to give the vaccines – that just hasn’t happened yet and is solely being handled, at this time, by hospitals and the health departments.
“The next phase then, IB, has multiple tiers,” McDougall explained. “The first group in this next phase will be those who are 75 and older. This age group is roughly about 3,000 people in our district. We are getting a lot of calls and we hope to start vaccinations in this age group right after we get through the first phase, but that also depends on when we receive more vaccine.
“If you are 75 and older, we will be inviting you to get your vaccination, when we have the supply,” McDougall said further. “We are getting lists from your health care providers, for those who are 75 and older. Also, if you are worried you will be overlooked, there is a place on our website where you can let us know you are interested in the vaccine. You can also call Four Corners.”
McDougall said the various medical teams through the district have been “outstanding. Everyone had been working together. You are being well taken care of by your community hospitals.”
She also noted that the state has promised once all the doses from this first round are giving, the second dose for those people will arrive.
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, read a report from York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich, which stated that hospitalization figures have greatly dropped from where they were in November. He noted that as of Tuesday, there were three people with COVID admitted to the special area at York General Hospital and two still remain hospitalized. He added that planning is underway for mass vaccination events in the future.
York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the new year at York Public Schools “is off and running, as we started back to school on Tuesday after the holiday break. Our numbers (of cases) are considerably lower right now. Regarding quarantines, we are below 20 now – we have six cases and they are being isolated. We are hopeful and anxious and looking forward to the next phases of vaccinations. One of the biggest things we are facing right now is that the DHM calls for 50 percent capacity for activities – which has created differences (in protocols) between different schools, which sometimes creates confusion. We will keep going directly with the DHMs, we always have, and that is at 50 percent capacity. I hear a lot of people say they are anxious to get back to normal – my answer to that, school-wise, is that we will proceed slowly because we want to make sure our buildings are as safe as they can be.”
Emily Lutz from York College said students will be back on campus next Monday and “we are using the same plan as we started with last fall. We are excited to start classes, again in person, next week.”
“Our numbers are down as well,” said Heartland Superintendent Brad Best. “Things right now are looking pretty good and we haven’t changed any of our practices. I would echo what Mitch said as activities are probably the biggest headache right now. We have done what York has done, as well.”
Best had a question for McDougall regarding whether or not people who have had COVID should get vaccinated.
“We have seen, anecdotally, that sometimes people who recently had COVID and had strong symptoms – with them we have seen some side effects because it revs up their immune system,” McDougall said. “And then there are those who take it just fine. We are offering it to people who have had COVID in the last three months – it’s up to them as to when they want to take it. We won’t turn anyone away.
“Now, if you have very, very recently had COVID, we would want you to wait,” she said further.
York Mayor Barry Redfern noted that next Friday, York’s mask mandate will expire. “Right now, a meeting of the city’s board of health is not planned, as of yet.”
The board would have to meet and vote on whether to extend the mask mandate – if that doesn’t happen, it will simply expire on Jan. 15.
“We will continue to watch the case numbers,” Redfern said. “And we want everyone to stick to the cause.”