Phase 1A of vaccinations in district nearly finished, mask mandate soon to expire

York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the new year at York Public Schools “is off and running, as we started back to school on Tuesday after the holiday break. Our numbers (of cases) are considerably lower right now. Regarding quarantines, we are below 20 now – we have six cases and they are being isolated. We are hopeful and anxious and looking forward to the next phases of vaccinations. One of the biggest things we are facing right now is that the DHM calls for 50 percent capacity for activities – which has created differences (in protocols) between different schools, which sometimes creates confusion. We will keep going directly with the DHMs, we always have, and that is at 50 percent capacity. I hear a lot of people say they are anxious to get back to normal – my answer to that, school-wise, is that we will proceed slowly because we want to make sure our buildings are as safe as they can be.”