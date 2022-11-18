Peyton Parker Lane work is done for the winter

YORK -- Construction for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground has come to halt as the colder weather approaches.

Lead organizer Julie Hoffman said the original plan was to have ground work start in early July and have the playground completed by December, but due to supply chain issues, installation started two months later than expected.

Since the groundwork began in early Sept. several structures have been installed. The first slide has been placed as well as picnic shelters, the hillside slide area and canopy shade structures. The zip line, mountain bikes, the in-ground Merry Go Round and music pieces have been installed. Some of the equipment has been marked with special signs sponsored by the Brett and Jill Speece family in honor of their son Isaac, Susan and Leo Kringles’ great-aunt in honor of their daughter Stephanie, and Misty Brouillette in honor of her daughter Cessna.

While 90% of the equipment is up and the concrete is poured, there is still work to be done, said Hoffman. Handicap accessible parking, sidewalk to the entryway and sidewalk around the restrooms have to be added. The donor recognition stone still has to be engraved. The fencing has to be put up and the soft surface tile surface has to be placed and glued.

“The tiles cannot be glued together unless the temperature stays above 40 degrees,” said Hoffman. “It all boils down to the weather.”

With the Nebraska weather changing ever so quickly over the last couple of weeks, the chance of that happening is very slim. Hoffman said it won’t be until late April when the park will be fully completed.

“We want it open now too, but you know we all just have to put on our snow boots for now and wait.

Hoffman would like to Black Hills Energy for installing the picnic shelters made by Ben Blum, Eric Crouch and his company for overseeing the construction, Dostal Construction from Crete for the installations, Derek McKenzie, Jill and Brett Speece, Paul Jaekel, Brian McDaniel, and all who have made donations.

“The entire project was backed up and supported by the citizens of York,” said Hoffman. “We’ve received donations anywhere from two cents from individuals to $300,000 from the York County Visitors Bureau.”

They are still taking donations for unforeseen costs such as footings for their picnic shelters, said Hoffman.