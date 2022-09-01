 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peyton Parker Lane underway

It’s getting down the nuts and bolts of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground where all-inclusive playground equipment is being installed. Flashy custom play panels and a Tot Builders Silly Tree House went up on Wednesday.

082122-ynt-news-peytonparkerlane-p1-

News-Times/Naomy Snider

The Peyton Parker Lane Playground will have several features that will create unique experiences for kids and adults of all ages and abilities including a fun zip-line.
