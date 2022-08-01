The groundwork has begun for the all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground at Mincks Park. The playground, named after Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel, will provide positive experiences for children of all abilities through its features including a wheelchair accessible spinner, zipline, play panels and more. Crouch Recreation and Unlimited Play is busy at work, bringing children’s dreams to life as they continue onsite construction.
Peyton Parker Lane Playground in progress
- Naomy Snider, features reporter
