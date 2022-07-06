 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peyton Parker Lane Playground equipment arrives in York

YORK -- Semi-loads of green and blue building material have been dropped off to the future site of Peyton Parker Lane Playground. The playground equipment is designed for kids of all abilities to have a comfortable and fun playground experience. A wheelchair accessible spinner and an inclusive swing set are a couple features that families will be able to enjoy at the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

Boxes that contain the future of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground have been delivered to the site where the all-inclusive playground will be built. Three of five expected semi-loads of building product have arrived.

