York Adopt-A-Pet pet shelter’s mission is to provide a safe haven for the dogs and cats placed in our custody and find them the best homes. We also educate the public on the need to treat our pets with dignity and love and to reduce pet overpopulation. In 2022 YAAP provided a safe place for 591 pets. 28 cats and 143 dogs were reclaimed by their owners. Sadly, the other 420 abandoned or surrendered cats and dogs were brought to our shelter. The question I am asking is why are all pet shelters and rescues around the country full?

As a pet owner you know that animals can’t choose their new home. The pet owner makes the decision to have a pet in their home. This responsibility should continue for the entire life span of the animal that they chose and gave a name to. It should include making sure their pet has proper food, be attentive to all of their medical needs and give them exercise and love. It should also include keeping their pet even when they are old and sick. Every pet owner made the decision to adopt, rescue or purchase their dog or cat. In return a pet will give unconditional love and make their house a home just by being in it. So, now, after months, a few years, or even many years of giving their owner companionship and unconditional love many pets are being abandoned by their owners.

These pet owners have just decided that they no longer want or need their current pet. You see, we get all kinds of excuses as to why they want to relinquish their pet. The only acceptable one is if they can no longer physically care for them. It shouldn’t be that their pet(s) are old, sick, or that the owner’s lifestyle has changed. It shouldn’t be that they need medical attention that their owner just doesn’t want to be responsible for. It shouldn’t be because they have behavior issues. Pets are not perfect.

We have currently been overrun with strays and surrendered cats and dogs. Almost every day we get a phone call to take on someone’s surrendered pet or we get the traditional stray that no one claims. It’s sad to think about all the pets we get who at one time had a home. Every so often we get a pet owner who truly needs our assistance and a safe place for their loving pet. Surrendering or rehoming your pet(s) should be the last option. Everyone who has had a pet knows that they will become ill, get old and can be a nuisance to their owner’s lifestyle. Pet owners have to adjust their everyday life to accommodate the needs of their pet. Pets make mistakes. They only know what they have been taught by their owners, otherwise they will live off of their instincts.

Before trying to surrender or abandon your pet, think about their situation. A pet would rather wait for their owner to come home from work than find themselves in a very noisy shelter waiting for a new home, and trying to adjust to the change. We love every animal that comes through the doors as if they were our own. Old, sick, young, healthy or ones with behavioral issues, they will all get the care that they need. But they would rather have it from their owner than a stranger in a scary noisy place. Also, shelters shouldn’t have to take on the veterinary expenses if a pet is needing continued treatment. Shelters spend thousands of dollars in vet bills so their animals are up to date on shots, spayed or neutered, and get whatever medical attention they need.

Sometimes pet owners have no choice but to find another home for their pet(s). However, a non-profit organization has to take on the responsibility of the care, feeding, exercising, socialization and finding of new homes for the pet that has been relinquished or abandoned?

The amount of time a pet stays in the shelter depends on several factors. Their health and current medical needs, their age and behavior concerns. You can help the shelters find a home for your pet quicker by:

• Getting them spayed or neutered and all shots updated. Which means your dog or cat can be put up for adoption a lot sooner.

• If they are needing additional veterinary care for health or behavior concerns provide them with the proper background information this will ensure that they get the proper medical needs. It would also be helpful to give a donation; after all they are a non-profit organization.

• Older pets have a very hard time adjusting to their new environment. These dogs and cats become withdrawn, depressed, or may show signs of aggression. They can be very hard to adopt. Ask a friend, family or coworker to help with your current situation. You’ll be surprised at who will offer to take them.

Don’t just give up on your pet. There are plenty of people including students or elderly who would be willing to check in on your pet during the day. Also, consider taking the steps to find your pet the perfect home, before you ask a shelter to take them. Pet owners should do what is best for their pet. If a pet owner cared for their pet, they wouldn’t want them to spend their last few months in a shelter. That choice is hard for any pet owner, but it’s also hard for the shelter staff to make as well.

Shelters can’t just make room for an unwanted pet because it has been requested by a pet owner. Our frustrations are real with the amount of strays, abandoned and surrendered pets we get monthly. Why are pet shelters and rescues full? Because they are thought of as the convenient alternative for any pet owner wanting to get rid of their current pet.