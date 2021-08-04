Peru State College announces spring honors list

PERU - Peru State College announced the President's and Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students representing Nebraska, 25 other states, Puerto Rico and 3 foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the President's List students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include Morgan Maltsberger of Henderson.

York area students named to the President’s List include Griffin Bailey of York and Kortnie Sheppard of York.