Personal Touch named Outstanding Woman-Owned Business

YORK – The Personal Touch was named this year’s Outstanding Woman-Owned Business by the York Chamber of Commerce.

Sheri Price bought the salon on Jan. 1, 2001 – and is celebrating the business’ 20th anniversary this month.

She bought the salon from Billie Peterson, who had owned the salon the 11 years prior.

At that time, the salon was already called The Personal Touch and Price decided to keep it that way. The name – the legacy – has continued on for 31 years.

And Price said she is so proud of that fact – and “so blessed to have Billie stay working for me for 13 years. I was only 29 when I bought the business and Billie helped and guided me a lot in the beginning to get me started, for which I’m very thankful.”

Price says she personally had health problems along the way, for about eight years, “but the girls always kept the salon running smooth. I never really had to worry while I was gone.”

She says “this last year has been challenging, with COVID and being shut down for four weeks. But we have been very blessed by all our clients being patient with us and being dedicated as we push through all this.”