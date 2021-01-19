 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personal Touch named Outstanding Woman-Owned Business
0 comments
top story

Personal Touch named Outstanding Woman-Owned Business

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherri Price, owner, The Personal Touch

Sherri Price, owner, The Personal Touch

YORK – The Personal Touch was named this year’s Outstanding Woman-Owned Business by the York Chamber of Commerce.

Sheri Price bought the salon on Jan. 1, 2001 – and is celebrating the business’ 20th anniversary this month.

She bought the salon from Billie Peterson, who had owned the salon the 11 years prior.

At that time, the salon was already called The Personal Touch and Price decided to keep it that way. The name – the legacy – has continued on for 31 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

And Price said she is so proud of that fact – and “so blessed to have Billie stay working for me for 13 years. I was only 29 when I bought the business and Billie helped and guided me a lot in the beginning to get me started, for which I’m very thankful.”

Price says she personally had health problems along the way, for about eight years, “but the girls always kept the salon running smooth. I never really had to worry while I was gone.”

She says “this last year has been challenging, with COVID and being shut down for four weeks. But we have been very blessed by all our clients being patient with us and being dedicated as we push through all this.”

Meanwhile, there have been positive changes and business developments – two years ago, remodeling took place on the hair salon side and then in October, 2020, they expanded into the building next door where they opened a nail salon.

Price thanked her family for support, as well as “all the girls at the Personal Touch and our clients” – looking forward to many years to come.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auditorium work continues
Latest News

Auditorium work continues

  • Updated

YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new cei…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News