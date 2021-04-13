Person with “health event” in district did not receive J&J vaccine

YORK – It was announced Monday that a temporary “pause” has been placed on the usage of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, due to several situations involving rare blood clot issues.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that a health care worker in the Four Corners Health District suffered a “significant health event” after being vaccinated. On Tuesday, the York News-Times asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, if that person had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. McDougall said no – that person had received the Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“These vaccines work in very different ways and there has been no ‘pause’ put on the Moderna vaccine,” McDougall said. “The case in our district is still under investigation as to whether or not there are any safety concerns with the vaccine.”

McDougall said all new information will be provided to the public, as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, after quite a few days with no new COVID-19 cases, York County saw five new cases in the time period of April 10-12, according to local health officials.

While that is a slight uptick, it is still a far cry from the high daily numbers seen a few months ago.