Person with “health event” in district did not receive J&J vaccine

YORK – It was announced Monday that a temporary “pause” has been placed on the usage of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, due to several situations involving rare blood clot issues.
Two weeks ago, it was announced that a health care worker in the Four Corners Health District suffered a “significant health event” after being vaccinated. On Tuesday, the York News-Times asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, if that person had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. McDougall said no – that person had received the Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“These vaccines work in very different ways and there has been no ‘pause’ put on the Moderna vaccine,” McDougall said. “The case in our district is still under investigation as to whether or not there are any safety concerns with the vaccine.”
McDougall said all new information will be provided to the public, as it becomes available.
Meanwhile, after quite a few days with no new COVID-19 cases, York County saw five new cases in the time period of April 10-12, according to local health officials.
While that is a slight uptick, it is still a far cry from the high daily numbers seen a few months ago.
In that three-day time period, there were 13 new cases in the Four Corners Health District. Seward County had seven of those and one was in Polk County. There were no new cases in Butler County.
As of April 12, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,099. There were 45 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 29 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, Four Corners officials say.
All Four Corners residents who are 18 years old and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at the district’s designated vaccination sites. Appointments to schedule a vaccine locally are being added each week on the state’s vaccine registration system at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Health officials say, “After registering on the site, it is important to check your email often because your invitation to schedule a vaccine will be sent to you over email. If you have any questions about this process, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.”
Vaccination numbers continue to grow in the health district as shot clinics are active. The numbers are fluid, as they are constantly increasing.
The latest figures from Four Corners officials show that 7,699 vaccine doses have been administered in York County. That compares to 4,839 in Butler County; 2,852 in Polk County; and 8,815 in Seward County.
In the entire health district, 24,205 vaccinations have been administered with 15,516 being first doses and 8,689 being second doses.
Mass shot clinics continue to be held in York on Thursdays, at the Holthus Convention Center. This is on an appointment-only basis.