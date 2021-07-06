Person seriously injured in four-wheeler accident in York

YORK – One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon, July 5, in a four-wheeler roll-over accident in York.

At 2:27 p.m., the York Fire Department was dispatched to the southeast corner of a soybean field which is located east of the Elms Trailer Park (east of South Lincoln Avenue).

The report, via the scanner, was that the four-wheeler had flipped over and the driver was seriously injured.

Within seconds upon arrival, first responders radioed dispatch, asking for a helicopter to be sent to York General Hospital for transport.

Acting Fire Chief Tony Bestwick confirmed, “The victim suffered life threatening injuries and a helicopter was used to fly the victim to a trauma center in Lincoln.”

No further information has yet been provided, regarding the identity of the person, their age, the cause of the accident or their current condition.