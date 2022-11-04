Perry Reichlinger

Dec. 15, 1920-Nov. 3, 2022

Perry F. Reichlinger, age 101, of York, NE, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Fairmont, NE. He was born on December 15, 1920 to Nicklaus and Lesta (Flores) Reichlinger in West Point, NE. On December 28, 1948, he was united in marriage to Lucile Grow in Woodward, IA.

Perry was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in York. He proudly served our country in the Army Air Corps. He was a Real Estate Broker in York and worked in agri-business, and was a past Commander of the York American Legion Bolton Post #19. Perry enjoyed hunting, gardening, photography and he was a handyman.

He is survived by his wife Lucile of York, sons David Reichlinger of Fort Wayne, IN, and Gary Reichlinger of York, and his brother James Reichlinger of Marshalltown, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Geraldine.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Perry was cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.