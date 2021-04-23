 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Permanent Record
0 comments

Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
perm record

County Court

  • Fugitive from justice, three counts – Scott Hofferber, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
  • Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrea Cobb, Geneva, fined $100.
  • Fugitive from justice, two counts – Keith Michael Richmond, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
  • Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Marissa R. Patterson, Topeka, Kan., fined $300.
  • Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicholas A. Holder, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

Speeding

  • Iris A. Prochaska, Kearney, fined $75.
  • Matthew A. Langer, Chicago, Ill., fined $200.
  • Donnie B. Yang, Appleton, Wis., fined $75.
  • Philip H. Roethler, Fort Dodge, Iowa, fined $75.
  • Maegan M. Nuss, York, fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

Traffic violations

  • No valid registration – Michael J. Saucier, Omaha, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $150.
  • No valid registration – Aryan K. Perry, Omaha, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $150.
  • Failure to yield right-of-way – Rodney Gleason Sr., Gresham, fined $25.
  • Violation  of a stop or yield sign – Ryan W. Will, York, fined $75. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25.
  • Failure to yield right-of-way – Nathan A. Wright, McCool Junction, fined $25.
  • Careless driving – Jason M. Mader, York, fined $100.
  • Careless driving – Jazz Buttaro, Norfolk, fined $100. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
  • Reckless driving, first offense – Bobby D. Olson, York, fined $150.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News