Permanent Record

County Court
- Fugitive from justice, three counts – Scott Hofferber, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrea Cobb, Geneva, fined $100.
- Fugitive from justice, two counts – Keith Michael Richmond, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Marissa R. Patterson, Topeka, Kan., fined $300.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicholas A. Holder, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Speeding
- Iris A. Prochaska, Kearney, fined $75.
- Matthew A. Langer, Chicago, Ill., fined $200.
- Donnie B. Yang, Appleton, Wis., fined $75.
- Philip H. Roethler, Fort Dodge, Iowa, fined $75.
- Maegan M. Nuss, York, fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.
Traffic violations
- No valid registration – Michael J. Saucier, Omaha, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $150.
- No valid registration – Aryan K. Perry, Omaha, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $150.
- Failure to yield right-of-way – Rodney Gleason Sr., Gresham, fined $25.
- Violation of a stop or yield sign – Ryan W. Will, York, fined $75. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25.
- Failure to yield right-of-way – Nathan A. Wright, McCool Junction, fined $25.
- Careless driving – Jason M. Mader, York, fined $100.
- Careless driving – Jazz Buttaro, Norfolk, fined $100. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
- Reckless driving, first offense – Bobby D. Olson, York, fined $150.