 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Permanent record
0 comments

Permanent record

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Committing child abuse negligently – Tavis L. Koehn, York, sentenced to 30 days jail. Also third degree assault, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Jason Mitchell, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to pay $356.25 restitution.

• Domestic assault – Donald Jay Simons, York, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Preston L. Smith, York, fined $350.

• Possession of more than one ounce of marijuana – Albert E. Moen, South St. Paul, Minn., fined $350. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kennedy L. Lee, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Daniel V. Hamm, Hastings, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Health violation – Chad A. Loreman, York, fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christopher L. Deeter, Seward, fined $300.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Christopher Char Petersen, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Health violation – Bridget L. Deschner, York, fined $50.

Traffic violations

• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation – Bradley H. Morton, Bradshaw, fined $50.

• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Mark A. Walker, Beaver Crossing, fined $50.

• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Shannon J. Vrbas, Lincoln, fined $75 for one count, $750 for the second count.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Louis J. Zumbach, Coggon, Iowa, fined $75.

Speeding

• Ethan B. Landau, Memphis, Tenn., fined $75.

• Janice I. Reeves, Archer, fined $75.

• Wilfredo Y. Sierra Vazquez, Forest Park, Ga., find $125.

• Katelyn D. Sanchez, Albuquerque, N.M., fined $200.

• Hillary D. Shipley, Elmore, Okla., fined $75.

• Shawn R. Oldenburg, York, fined $125.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News