Permanent record

County Court
• Committing child abuse negligently – Tavis L. Koehn, York, sentenced to 30 days jail. Also third degree assault, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Jason Mitchell, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to pay $356.25 restitution.
• Domestic assault – Donald Jay Simons, York, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Preston L. Smith, York, fined $350.
• Possession of more than one ounce of marijuana – Albert E. Moen, South St. Paul, Minn., fined $350. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kennedy L. Lee, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Daniel V. Hamm, Hastings, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Health violation – Chad A. Loreman, York, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christopher L. Deeter, Seward, fined $300.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Christopher Char Petersen, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Health violation – Bridget L. Deschner, York, fined $50.
Traffic violations
• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation – Bradley H. Morton, Bradshaw, fined $50.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Mark A. Walker, Beaver Crossing, fined $50.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Shannon J. Vrbas, Lincoln, fined $75 for one count, $750 for the second count.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Louis J. Zumbach, Coggon, Iowa, fined $75.
Speeding
• Ethan B. Landau, Memphis, Tenn., fined $75.
• Janice I. Reeves, Archer, fined $75.
• Wilfredo Y. Sierra Vazquez, Forest Park, Ga., find $125.
• Katelyn D. Sanchez, Albuquerque, N.M., fined $200.
• Hillary D. Shipley, Elmore, Okla., fined $75.
• Shawn R. Oldenburg, York, fined $125.
