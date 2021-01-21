Perfecting policy: YPS Board reviewing board policies

YORK – Board of Education polices have been taking up more real estate in York Public School Board minutes and agendas recently.

The board – particularly the assigned board committee -- is going through the policy – consisting of over 50 pages – with a fine-toothed comb and eagle eyes. While updated as needed, every few years the entire body of rules and regulations is reviewed. “It’s not that we didn’t update them,” explained Barb Skaden, YPS Board President. “This is more of a complete process.”

The composition and content of the document is guided by the school district’s attorneys, Skaden said. “They’re checked by the school attorney to make sure we’re in compliance.” Still, the board also spends a great deal of time and careful consideration when reviewing and adjusting. The committee meets every two weeks, between committee meetings poring over the complexities on their own time. “The last bunch I spend about two-and-a-half hours on them,” Skaden said. The committee discusses and considers the context and relevance of the policies, many of which are cross-referenced.

Taken into consideration is how specific or broad a policy applies; there are many “what-if’s” considered. “You don’t want to box yourself in,” Skaden said.