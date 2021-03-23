People 50 years old and older can call for vaccination appointment on March 25 in York

YORK – York General will be moving on to the next vaccination phase which is the age group of 50 years and older.

Health officials with York General say at this time, they have the Moderna vaccines available to give to this age demographic.

So if someone is 50 years old and older, live in York County or receive medical care in York County, they can be scheduled to get a vaccine this Thursday, March 25. Call 402-362-8070.

This phone will be active until 4 p.m., Tuesday (March 23) and 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, March 24. “If the phone is busy, please keep attempting to call in to schedule,” as they will process calls as they come in.

Health officials say they have about 100 vaccine appointments yet to fill on Thursday, March 25. After these appointments and vaccines are filled, they will stop taking calls to make appointments for this week. They will communicate the process for the vaccine clinic for first doses for April 1.

“York General is transitioning to a different way of scheduling patients. Up to this point, we have been reaching out to individuals that met the Phase 1B criteria and had signed up on the Four Corners website or were a patient at York Medical Clinic or Urgent Care of York. At this time, the date from the Vaccinate Nebraska website is not available to us and we need to keep getting vaccines administered, so we are having you call in to schedule at this time. We are hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, we can transition to using the information provided to use through the Vaccinate Nebraska program for scheduling in the near future. If you are 50-plus, please continue to sign up on the Vaccinate Nebraska website,” says a release from the York General Vaccination Team.