Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in downtown York
top story

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at approximately 3:15 p.m., in the area of the intersection of Ninth and Lincoln Avenue Friday afternoon. Responding to the scene were the York Fire and Rescue Department and the York Police Department. The person who was struck by the vehicle appeared to have sustained very serious injuries and scanner traffic indicated a medical helicopter was enroute to immediately transport the person to Lincoln. No further details were available at the scene as the police officers were in the middle of investigating what had taken place.

