 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Paynes continue collecting food, spreading holiday cheer

  • 0
Payne light show.jpg

The Paynes continue to collect items for the local food pantry, at their residence where they have created a spectacular light show. Their home is at 1221 North Ohio Avenue in York.

 Steve Moseley

YORK – Christi and Bill Payne of York – along with their relatives Lori and Tony Lovell of Wymore – continue to collect food and spread holiday cheer!

The York and Wymore family teams joined forces this year in the annual family food drive competition.

Each has a spectacular light display available for the public to view – and they each ask that community members just drop off some canned goods when they come to see their lights.

And these aren’t just Christmas lights – the features include dazzling reindeer, snowmen, stars and of course Santa which light up in synchronization with classic Christmas tunes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This year, between the two towns, their goal is to reach 2,022 pounds of food. So far, they have collected close to 700 pounds. They are still in need of donations to hit their goal.

People are also reading…

Christi Payne said food donations can be either perishable or non-perishable. Items that are needed are toiletries, crackers, flour, sugar, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter and jelly, condiments, salad dressing, non-perishable dinners in a box and tuna. Perishables must be taken to the front door.

They also wanted to thank everyone who has already donated and add they are thankful for any donations anyone decides to provide.

The Paynes and Lovells also want everyone to enjoy the lights!

It should also be noted that the RPE fitness gym is doing a row-a-thon alongside the donations – so for every pound of donated food, they are willing to row 100 meters for this charity. This will take place on Dec. 30.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

20 people injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News