Paynes continue collecting food, spreading holiday cheer

YORK – Christi and Bill Payne of York – along with their relatives Lori and Tony Lovell of Wymore – continue to collect food and spread holiday cheer!

The York and Wymore family teams joined forces this year in the annual family food drive competition.

Each has a spectacular light display available for the public to view – and they each ask that community members just drop off some canned goods when they come to see their lights.

And these aren’t just Christmas lights – the features include dazzling reindeer, snowmen, stars and of course Santa which light up in synchronization with classic Christmas tunes.

This year, between the two towns, their goal is to reach 2,022 pounds of food. So far, they have collected close to 700 pounds. They are still in need of donations to hit their goal.

Christi Payne said food donations can be either perishable or non-perishable. Items that are needed are toiletries, crackers, flour, sugar, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter and jelly, condiments, salad dressing, non-perishable dinners in a box and tuna. Perishables must be taken to the front door.

They also wanted to thank everyone who has already donated and add they are thankful for any donations anyone decides to provide.

The Paynes and Lovells also want everyone to enjoy the lights!

It should also be noted that the RPE fitness gym is doing a row-a-thon alongside the donations – so for every pound of donated food, they are willing to row 100 meters for this charity. This will take place on Dec. 30.