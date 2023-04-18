UTICA — The American Legion Auxiliary Utica Unit #49 is sponsoring Cora Payne and Ava Fischer at Girls State.

Cora Payne is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Nathan and Christina Payne and is involved in basketball, volleyball, track, FFA, Student Council, National Honor Society and Nebraska High School Rodeo.

Outside of school she is involved in 4-H, Junior Leader for 4-H, Gresham Softball and Capital City Horse and Pony Club Youth Board. Cora enjoys being involved in community activities, working with horses, rodeo, playing volleyball, basketball and running track. Cora works as a dietary aide at the York General Hospital and helps manage the family chicken barns for Costco.

Ava Fischer is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Tye and Amy Fischer and is involved in FFA, show choir, FCCLA, One Act, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Student Council, basketball, softball and track. Outside of school she is involved in 4-H, St. Paul Church Youth Group and Gresham softball.

Ava enjoys being involved in her school and community interacting with other people. Ava works as a lifeguard at the Utica Pool in the summer and loves teaching swimming lessons to the kids.

The American Legion Auxiliary Beaver Crossing Unit #178 is sponsoring Cora Hoffschneider at Girls State.

Cora Hoffschneider is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Lana Hoffschneider and is involved in FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Student Council, Unified Bowling, softball and track. Outside of school is involved in 4-H and St. Paul Church Youth Group.

Cora enjoys being involved in activities where she can meet new people. Cora has grown a passion for agriculture and has developed A Tree & A Truck Co. with her FFA SAE Project selling live Christmas trees and wreaths.

Girls State is a nationwide program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Each year more than 350 girls from throughout the state are able to learn about parliamentary procedure and organize themselves to two mock political parties. They campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

The Department of Nebraska Girls State sessions will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on June 4-10, 2023.