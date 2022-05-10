Paul Vrbka reelected as York County Sheriff

YORK – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has been reelected.

He was challenged by Scott Wiemer, a former York County deputy and a current deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.

While this was the Primary Election, Vrbka has ultimately been reelected because both candidates are Republicans and there were no other candidates with other party affiliations. So his will be the lone name on the General Election ballot in November.

A total of 2,156 York County voters cast ballots for Vrbka, compared to 648 for Wiemer.

Vrbka has already served 3 ½ years as sheriff, being elected after the retirement of former sheriff, Dale Radcliff, had been announced. Prior to being elected sheriff, he served 15 years as lieutenant for the York County Sheriff’s Department – during which time he was second in command and assisted Radcliff. He also served 17 years of supervision as a night shift sergeant.

Sheriff Vrbka is state certified to hold the position of sheriff; has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice management and an associate’s degree in criminal justice; he has state certifications in supervision and management, critical incident management and county jail management; he is certified in advanced homicide investigation; is a certified reserve officer; is a certified law enforcement officer; is certified in intermediate and advanced accident investigation; he studied martial arts for 20 years; and he is the Southeast District Representative Fourth President for the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association.

During a pre-election question/answer interview, Sheriff Vrbka asked if he was up for the rigors of the 24-7 requirements of being in this position. He said, “After 40 years in my law enforcement career, I am accustomed to working a job where I must be committed to being on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. My position has never been working 9-5. As sheriff, I have a responsibility to be available to provide assistance and service to York County at any given time. I also have responsibility to be available to provide leadership and assistance to my employees.”

He also noted his top priorities remain “reducing illegal drugs and crimes against children. My department will continue to utilize outreach programs and pursue an aggressive stance on illegal drugs in York County. I will continue the existing programs in York County schools. Also, crimes against children have increased and the sheriff’s department works diligently and successfully along with Health and Human Services and the Child Advocacy Center in these investigations.”

While doing so, he also wants to provide top notch equipment and training for the staff of the sheriff’s department, as well as competitive wages in order to retain and recruit.

And he is looking forward to a new pilot program within the jail which will start this month, which will be a peer mentoring/counseling experience for inmates in an effort to help them maintain their sobriety when leaving the confines of the county jail.

When asked why he filed to run for reelection, Vrbka said, “As York County Sheriff, I am a strong leader, straightforward and genuine. It would be an honor to continue serving as the York County Sheriff.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.