Patricia Ann Welch passed on Monday, March 6 at the Josie Harper Hospice House died due to ovarian cancer. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 18 at 12 p.m. at Omaha Eagles #38 in the ballroom located at 201 S 24th Street in Omaha. Lynn Hedell will officiate the service and the Eagle service will be done by the York Auxiliary #3990 directed by Teri O’Connor. Lunch will be served following the service. Memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later date.

Patty was born on April 21, 1946 to Otto and Fern (Hartson) Stithem. She spent her childhood in Broken Bow along with her three siblings. They moved to Grand Island where she graduated high school and attended cosmetology school.

While she came from humble roots, this is the place where Patty found so much love and appreciation for life. In her early years she told stories of how her brother Louis would work extra in the summers to make sure all the siblings had clothes for school, Christmas and Easter. She spoke about the heavenly smell of fried chicken cooked by her mom on Sunday mornings after church. Though, her childhood too had its fair share of challenges. Patty spoke of being picked on in school. While this would have torn some kids down, it made Patty tough. She learned early to ignore mean people and rejoice with good friends. In her life Patty was a fierce friend and family member who was always on the go, experiencing life, seeking to give back and match the love showed by her brother and the taste of the chicken cooked by her mother.

Patty was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nebraska. Her eagle career began playing the piano for Ritual and Drill and bowling with the “old ladies”. She followed her passion for the Ritual not only in competition, but also mentoring others to compete and judge. Patty worked at the Eagles #378 in Grand Island for years. She transferred to York #3990 when the Grand Island club closed. Patty served at State Madam President of Nebraska in 2009-2010 and the West Central Regional President in 2020-2021. During her year as State Madam President the Nebraska Eagles supported Special Olympics which was near and dear to her heart.

She married Bill Slatter and to this union was born a daughter, Rhonda Lynn. In May 1975 she married Jim Welch and they resided in York. During their time together, Jim and Patty had a business in Central City, worked at Epworth Village, worked at the Hearthstone, worked at Martin Luther Home and traveled many miles together along the Eagle trail. In their time together, she loved Jim with her whole heart. Jim showed her the joys of gambling and meaning of love. In Patty’s own words, “He’d call me over to show me he’d won a thousand dollars, then hand it over and say, ‘That should get you to Grand Convention next month.’” With all of the love and joy she was given, Patty too gave back to the world, having cared for many less fortunate than herself, her entire life. She cared for the elderly, children and adults with disabilities, and children in need of guidance.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Schafer of York; grandson, Zachary Schafer of Lincoln; brother, Louis (Gwen) Stithem of Broken Bow and many nieces, nephews, friends and her Eagle Family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Evelyn Kraft.