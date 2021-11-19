Partnership between building owners, state bears fruit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total combined investment in York to date runs to $1,654,921. To that will be added the next phase of grants, only recently given the blessing of the Department of Economic Development.

Lisa Hurley of YCDC said one gratifying spinoff has been additional work completed outside of the grant program by property owners who simply chose to cover the expense themselves.

“Activity,” she explains, “encourages activity” among neighboring owners.

The Fillman Building facade, presently under demolition and restoration at the northwest corner at what was once the central intersection of York is owner funded.

Karla (Fillman) Ott said “we had to do something” with the building's face anyway, so the family insurance and law business started in on their own dime.

It started as a cosmetic project; however removal of steel siding revealed the need for a more aggressive plan.

The building, which dates to the latter 1800s, is where Fillman Insurance will soon celebrate its remarkable 1ooth anniversary.

Ott’s grandfather started the business in 1922. It was moved to its present location at Fifth and Lincoln in the 50s.