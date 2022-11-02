Parks and rec department to make annual report

YORK – The York Parks and Recreation Department will make its annual report at this week’s city council meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m.

It should be noted that 5:30 p.m. is now the new start time for city council meetings. The time change was approved during the council’s last meeting.

The Parks and Recreation report will include details about usage of facilities, attendance, etc., over the course of the last year.

Also on the council’s agenda:

• They will consider an estimate from Sargent Drilling regarding liner installation at the landfill.

• The council will be presented with an amended interlocal agreement with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District that will run through December 31, 2027.

• A resolution will be considered regarding a “creative district application.”

• The council will also be discussing possible regulations for metal buildings in residential areas. One question the council will be asked is if there should be restrictions on metal residential buildings in the residential areas of York.

• A public hearing will be held regarding the creation of a clean energy assessment district.

• The council will also be asked to consider going into executive session to discuss a potential real estate purchase.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which is held in the council chambers at city hall.