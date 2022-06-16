Parking restrictions on Lincoln and Grant next week, due to paving

YORK -- For four days next week, starting on Monday, June 20, road work will take place downtown.

York Public Works Director James Paul said Tuesday through Thursday, June 21-23, asphalt will be laid on Lincoln and Grant Avenues. On the morning of June 21, the underpass will be closed in both directions. For the remainder of the week, both Lincoln and Grant will have one lane open for traffic during the road work.

The road work will be divided into six phases, each lasting six hours. There will be no parking on the affected streets during each phase. Each morning phase will run from 6 a.m. until noon. Each afternoon phase will run from noon until 6 p.m. No parking signs will be put in place the day before as a reminder. Vehicles parked in no parking areas will be towed.

The phase map shows the areas of road work on each of the three days. These maps have been posted on the city website, Facebook page and Notifier App. City employees also distributed a map to businesses along the route. Use the map to determine when the parking restrictions are in effect for a particular section of Lincoln or Grant. For example, the Day 1 afternoon area of the map shows that from noon until 6 p.m., no parking areas will be enforced on both sides of Lincoln and Grant Avenues from Sixth Street to Ninth Street. As noted by the map, cross streets will have closures to keep vehicles from entering the construction area before the asphalt is ready.

The map lays out the expected times for each phase of road work. However, all times noted are subject to change. If there is a change in the schedule, a notice will be posted on the City of York website, Facebook page and via Notifier App. (Download the City of York App to receive notifications on your phone).

