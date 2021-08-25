Panther Prowl brings students to local businesses

YORK - For new student orientation, York College students were able to tour York businesses and meet local store owners as part of the annual Panther Prowl.

Students were led by upperclassmen who have been students at York College previously. The experienced students served as the group leaders. The other students followed them around various places.

Stores received groups of students in waves. There was a total of 31 businesses who participated in student tours. They each took turns presenting what they do to the incoming students.

The owners were able to give out materials to the students. A few examples of items students picked up were flowers, car air fresheners, candy and key chains. Students were seen carrying bags around town.

One of the most popular spots was Red Beard’s Café. Students were able to order a drink of their choice. Since it was a bigger space, the coffee shop served as a meeting place for a few groups.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several store owners braved the heat by sitting outside with tents as students walked by. Fitness Worx and the 16th Street Car Wash were a few who had chairs outside. The owners were there to welcome the new residents with open arms.